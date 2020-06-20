Scott Martelle: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol

Context is key here. Much like memorials to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who were both slave owners, these portraits hang not because the subjects fought in a war against their own country, but because of their roles in governing that country.

That Washington, Jefferson and other early national leaders were part of, and profited from, slavery is important knowledge for framing how we view them today, and should not be overlooked or downplayed.

But the nation did not erect memorials to them, or place their images on currency, because of their embrace of slavery. They are feted for their contributions to the country. And if, say, it turns out the Jefferson Memorial was built to celebrate Jefferson's ownership of slaves, I would say remove it.

Defenders of the symbols of the Confederacy - such as the statues of Gen. Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, the one and only president of the Confederacy - argue that to remove those memorials from public spaces is to whitewash history.

It is not, as I've written before. Those memorials were erected as part of campaigns to rehabilitate the image of the South and to cast the Civil War as a romantic defense of states' rights and the Southern way of living - which in fact was based on the brutal subjugation and enslavement of people because they were Black.