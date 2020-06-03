Sheriff Bill Brown: When the badge gets tarnished

Prior to being elected sheriff I had the privilege of being Lompoc’s police chief. During my first week on the job I had a visit from Reverend Dan Tullis, the African American pastor of the Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church. He was a huge man with a booming bass voice, and when he shook my hand I remember his hand was so large I thought he might be wearing a catcher’s mitt. Dan told me he wanted to welcome me to the community, to get to know me, and to be a resource for me. At the conclusion of our brief meeting he gave me his card and said, “Call me if you need me.”

That encounter began a friendship that lasted for the next thirteen years. Dan and I soon began to meet for lunch regularly. I discovered that his heart was even bigger than he was. He told me of his upbringing as the son of a poor sharecropper, and how he picked cotton as a child in the humid Alabama heat. He shared personal stories of the racism and intolerance he experienced growing up in the deep south, and during the beginning of his 20 year Air Force career. He also taught me how through God’s grace he was able to put those inequities behind him, move forward and become a successful minister who led the same church for 22 years. We found we both wanted our people – his congregation and my officers – to do what was right. He taught me the importance of trying to see things from the viewpoint of people who didn’t grow up like I did, and I think I taught him the exact same thing. Dan and I became friends, and from our friendship we developed a deep and abiding trust for one another. We talked about things people are afraid to talk about: politics, religion, race relations, death, and how lonely it can be at the top. Although we often disagreed and argued, we never got mad at one other. We respected each other and we were resources for each other. Dan had a wonderful sense of humor and we constantly teased each other and laughed together. Whenever I was with him he lifted me up. When he died in 2009 his family asked me to eulogize him at his memorial service, something I will always consider to be one of the great honors of my career. Not all cops and persons of color are going to be able to develop the type of relationship that Dan and I had, but I sure hope they try.