Restrictive social media legislation has cropped up in states from Utah to Ohio from legislators seeking to limit teens’ screen time — or ban them from sites altogether. But if states ignore the issues presented by age-verification mechanisms, it could lead to far more dangerous outcomes for teens.

Everyone agrees teens need online protection. Parental controls and support tools that help them monitor and guide their teens’ online activity are methods worth pursuing. A litany of concerns come with legislating teen interaction on social media, the most pressing of which is the real danger posed by age-verification methods.

Many of these bills mandate that social media companies verify the age of users. But there are very few methods available short of requiring users to submit a driver’s license or another government ID. This practice has the potential to put sensitive personal data at risk. And the storage of that information is already being argued in court.

Caden Rosenbaum is the technology and innovation policy analyst at Libertas Institute in Lehi, Utah. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

0
0
0
0
0