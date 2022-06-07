New Zealand, Canada, and Australia are outstanding examples of what America should do to quash gun violence.
In these countries murders and suicides have crashed because of their successful efforts to control guns. In America it is no longer safe to send your most cherished asset, your child, to school. And America’s gun violence has hit new highs.
America has done nothing meaningful other that talk about periphery issues. Let us hope that the shooting in Uvalde, Texas will bring all Americans together to truly deal with the need for national action on gun control.
What did Australia do to respond to gun violence? They, unlike us, were tough and moved forward in the years 1996 and 1997 with a mandatory program to collect and pay for 650,000 privately held military grade guns.
It was the largest gun buyback program in world history, and included requiring all gun holders to register their legal guns. They imposed strict gun purchase restrictions. They did all this because of a 28-year-old man who killed 35 people and wounded 28 with a semi-automatic rife in a café in Port Arthur.
After this effort Australia saw the largest percentage declines in homicide rates in any period prior to this two year period. Prior to the Port Arthur event there were 13 mass shootings and since the country’s strong actions there has been only one incident.
What has America done, or not done, to curb gun violence? We have managed to squirm around the issue as they did at the recent (NRA) National Rifle Association convention, at which they said it was because of the “existence of evil” and that the “existence of evil” was the very reason to arm more law-abiding citizens.
They have also blamed the lack of school locks on gates and classrooms as well as the failure to arm teachers in the classrooms. Their other focus has been on mental health, but poor mental health has always been with the human race, now we are providing those with this problem with automatic rifles.
Unfortunately, squirming and wiggling around the central issue of gun control has been America’s response. Our lack of response has made America the most unsafe country in the world. It is now unsafe to send your child to school or to eat at your favorite restaurant.
It is now time for America to come together, no matter what the political affiliation, and do the same things that Australia and other nations have done and finally move to get rid of the problem of a lack of gun control.
We need a strong approach that makes it illegal to get or own military grade guns and we need to spend money to buy back these deadly items that make our country the pariah of the world rather than the shining example of what is the right thing to do.
We need to be more than a country that is lead by the National Rifle Association that blocks all our efforts to make us safe so they can garnish funds and support from the sale of dangerous guns that kill our citizens. The Second Amendment to the constitution does not stop us from enacting laws that make the use of guns safe for all of our citizens.
Now is the time for us all to stand up, speak out, be active, and demand strong gun reform and not wait until our own son or daughter is killed at school. Join with me and let your feelings be known!