Although it received little public fanfare, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature last year made a life-changing investment in the lives of tens of thousands of California’s most vulnerable children.

In the scheme of a nearly $300 billion state budget, it wasn’t much – $20 million per year over three years to support Court Appointed Special Advocates. But it was enough to launch a vision for all foster care children in the state who could benefit from the one thing they need above all else: a stable relationship with an adult they can count on.

That’s 50,000 kids who have endured a level of neglect or abuse so severe that a judge has been forced to remove them from their parents and declare them wards of the state. Given their circumstances, the odds are against these kids. After they become adults, if current trends hold, nearly half will become homeless within two years. About 1 in 5 will become incarcerated at some point.

David Allen is a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, in Placerville.

