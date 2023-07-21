Thomas Elias

The idea of splitting California into two states is nothing new. No place as large as California, with its almost 170,000 square miles and its largest-in-the-nation population of 39.2 million – even after losing 600,000 residents in the last few years – will ever be immune from people who believe smaller is better, as ex-Gov. Jerry Brown loudly proclaimed in the 1970s.

As early as the 1940s, some in California’s most northern reaches began seeking a divorce from the rest of the state. Their proposal has never earned a legislative or popular vote above the county level.

Since then, other splitting proposals suggested carving the state into seven parts, or three, or cut it in two along vertical north-south lines that would separate coastal counties from those a little bit inland.

