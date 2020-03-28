Steve Popkin: Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO addresses community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Regarding COVID-19 testing, you may have heard in the media that there will soon be a piece of laboratory equipment where the COVID-19 test can be performed on-site with a 45-minute turnaround time, instead of a one- to six-day turnaround time. LVMC already has that equipment, however the vendor is just starting to make available the software and supplies needed to run the tests. We are doing everything we can to be up and running as soon as possible.

We understand that in these times, the public is seeking reliable and helpful information about the status of the disease. We want to assure you that our website, lompocvmc.com, is regularly updated with health information, changes in procedures at the hospital, Comprehensive Care Center, and Lompoc Health clinics, and includes links to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and community resources.

We have received numerous offers of support from the community, including from those offering to provide hand-made protective masks. The first guidance received was that we could not use unapproved masks, but we are now looking at ways to potentially use them for alternative purposes. Whether or not we can ultimately use them, we sincerely appreciate the very kind gesture.