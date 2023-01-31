Thomas Elias

The spate of heavy rainstorms that swept across California during the early weeks of January exposed a lot of problems: weak bridges, inadequate reservoir capacity, poor drainage on many city streets and helplessness in the face of inevitable mudslides, to name just a few.

But the rains revealed nothing more starkly than the failure so far of California’s many programs to help most of the homeless, a failure that exposed how useless has been the bulk of the $11 billion-plus allocated for homeless aid over the last year.

One video, shot in the stormy early morning hours of Jan. 5, says a lot about this. You can see it on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBuOZExJZ8Y.

