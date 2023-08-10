The highlight of this summer’s debt deal was the clawback of $27 billion in unused pandemic-era funding. Congress and the president determined that the money shouldn’t sit idle in 87 separate accounts. Unfortunately, in a rush to hold hearings, pass the annual military spending bill, and leave Washington for the August recess, the money seems to have been forgotten again.

Money forgotten is money wasted. Washington’s current political makeup means the money won’t likely be used to reduce the deficit. Therefore, Congress should use the money wisely.

One way is to create public awareness campaigns urging consumers to, of all things, chew sugar-free gum. Dentists have long promoted sugar-free gum’s benefits because the mechanics of chewing promote better saliva flow, which creates a helpful bacteria and cavity-reducing alkaline environment for teeth. Healthy mouths build healthy bodies. Research suggests that gum disease develops an increased chance of a heart attack or stroke. Further research gave sugar-free gum credit for reducingthe stress hormone cortisol, which leads to improved mental function and lower chances of stress-related outcomes like depression, heart disease and chronic pain.

Matt Cover was a D.C.-based political journalist who now helps businesses navigate insurance needs and provide for their employees. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

