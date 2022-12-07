If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting.

Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.

While good government types (myself among them) laud the work of the independent commission, Democratic partisan maximalists are aghast that the state is unilaterally disarming in the redistricting wars. Meanwhile, Republicans in states like Florida and Texas passed egregious gerrymanders, with enough partisan gains to retake the U.S. House of Representatives and dozens of state houses.

Paul Mitchell is the Vice President of Political Data, a voter data firm based in California, and the Owner of Redistricting Partners, a firm which does municipal redistricting and consulting nationally.

