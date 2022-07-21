Stephen Ayres was drawn to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 by Donald Trump's outrageously false claims that the presidential election had been stolen.

"I felt like I had horse blinders on," the soft-spoken cabinetmaker from Ohio told the Congressional committee investigating the events of that day. "Take the blinders off, make sure you step back and see what's going on before it's too late."

Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for the far-right group Oath Keepers, echoed Ayres' warning: "I do fear for this next election cycle because who knows what that might bring."

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0