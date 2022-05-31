I am catching up with this week’s column as last week I was in Washington D.C. as part of the California State Farm Bureau board's visit with congressional leaders and other governmental agencies.
I flew in a few days early to visit with my sister Mia and her family, who live in Alexandria, Virginia. We took in a Nationals baseball game along with attending a very memorable and inspiring mass at the Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. The next day I caught up with the other 14 board members and Farm Bureau staff for dinner and an update on our meetings for the week.
Tuesday morning found us at the American Farm Bureau headquarters for our board meeting followed by congressional visits to finish out the day. Congress was in session so some of meetings were with staff.
That evening after dinner some of us took advantage of touring the Capitol with Rep. Doug La Malfa, who serves on the House ag committee from California’s 1st Congressional District, serving Northern California. We arrived at the Capitol around 9:15 p.m. on a beautiful spring evening in Washington D.C. It was truly inspiring to see the Capitol at night and be part of the tour.
The next day our board was broken up into groups focusing on issues ranging from trade and supply chain, disaster mitigation and relief, to immigration and ag labor. I was part of the ag labor group, and focused our attention on the current H-2A contract worker program along with the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
California agriculture employs over 840,000 workers per year. We need stability in that workforce which we don’t have now. The current H-2A program is expensive for growers and only employs a small number of ag workers needed.
It limits their contract with one grower for a specified number of months in a year. It doesn’t really address the needs of smaller farms or year-round production like what is needed in the dairy industry, which is California’s top commodity.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would add more permanence and reliability to our ag workforce along with much-needed flexibility and streamlining into the existing H-2A process. The House of Representatives has already passed its version of this act, we urged the senators and their staffs to do the same on their side.
We did quite a bit of walking between the offices of both the Senate and House of Representatives. We did take the underground Capitol subway, now the updated automatic train that connects the Dirksen Senate office building and the Rayburn House office building with the Capitol. I think the first day I walked 5.5 miles around the Capitol going to various meetings.
Thursday morning found me at the Reagan National airport at 3:30 a.m. to catch a flight home to San Luis Obispo via the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.
Luckily my connection at Dallas-Fort Worth went smoothly and I was able to make it home to see our daughter Kathleen receive the outstanding scholar award from the Cal Poly Agribusiness Department that evening at 5:30 p.m. in San Luis Obispo. A great way to end a busy week.
It was great to spend time with my sister Mia and nephew Sam and I think our congressional visits were productive. We need to take advantage of being able to tell our story in person, especially when we have a good story to tell.