This week, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District replaced its Columbus ship logo with one truly reflecting its mission and aspirations of its constituency. The district is to be commended for the communal and inclusive process it employed in doing so.
The City of Santa Maria could learn much from the SMJUHSD, especially in regard to inclusive governance.
The city widely exhibits its Columbus ship seal (aka logo), which has no connection to its founding, naming, or populace. Recently, some residents and organizations have called for its replacement. City Council so far has declined to discuss the appropriateness of the seal. The sociopolitical context in which the seal was adopted through an ordinance in 1971 and in decades following, makes an assessment of the seal even more compelling.
No one had greater say over the choice of the Columbus ship seal than George Hobbs, Santa Maria’s mayor in 1971. Hobbs was mayor for 22 years (1966-1974 and 1980-1994): far longer than anyone else.
One assumes Hobbs was uninformed or indifferent about Columbus’s brutal treatment of indigenous peoples, when he oversaw the adoption of the seal.
In 1971, a great influx of migrant laborers to Santa Maria began, many of indigenous ethnicity, to fill jobs in the region’s rapidly growing strawberry industry. Hobbs’s conduct as mayor 20 years later revealed questionable concern for racial equality, after the city’s population doubled, with “Hispanic” residents nearly matching White residents in number.
I refer here to a 1992 lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Ruiz, et al. v. City of Santa Maria. It challenged the legality of Santa Maria’s at-large (city-wide) elections for Council members, and sought to replace them with district-based elections under the U.S. Voting Rights Act.
The plaintiffs argued that the at-large elections diluted the Hispanic vote and denied Hispanics equal access to the political process. Until 1994, no Hispanic had been elected to the City Council or as mayor.
The District Court dismissed the suit after Abel Maldonado and Joseph Centeno (both Hispanics) were elected to City Council in 1994. The plaintiffs persisted and appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 1998 that the District Court erred in its decision-making, and returned the case to the lower court for a retrial.
A telling fact noted by the Circuit Court of Appeals, was a 1990 statement by Mayor Hobbs referring to the increase of Santa Maria’s Hispanic population, published in the Santa Maria Times. The Court’s opinion quoted the article (“Illegal alien situation out of hand,” July 17, 1990), in part, stating:
“At this time in Santa Maria, we have a Mexican problem,” Hobbs claimed. “We have a difficulty with scads of illegal aliens that have come across the border, and they’ve made our neighborhoods not look like Santa Maria neighborhoods.”
The mayor’s words debased hard-working and law-abiding residents who were essential to the local economy.
The city was so adamant about preserving its at-large elections, that it spared no expense and petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court for a review of the case, which was denied.
Nonetheless, it eventually succeeded in having the lawsuit dismissed in the District Court’s retrial in 2002. It utilized extensive demographic data and statistical analyses to make its case.
Ironically in 2017, faced with another potential lawsuit - this time challenging at-large elections under the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) - the city yielded and adopted district-based elections to avoid exorbitant legal fees. Recent amendments to the CVRA strongly favor litigants claiming dilution of electoral power because of “racially polarized voting.”
That Santa Maria needed to be dragged into district-based elections rather than readily embracing them, is troubling from a democratic perspective. District-based elections empower residents, giving their vote greater weight. They more closely connect Council members with constituents: their lives, needs, and preferences.
The city’s long resistance to district-based elections excluded many residents from its electoral processes. In this regard, its Columbus ship seal - an afront to indigenous residents - is, sadly, consistent.
But Santa Maria, you’re better than this. Shed the ship! Initiate an inclusive process to develop and adopt a seal that truly honors your heritage, peoples and enterprises.