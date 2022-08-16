It was announced in July that Matthew Holman, the director of the Office of Science in the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP), was stepping down to take a job with Philip Morris International.

The departure comes amid a crisis for CTP as the agency continues to delay determining the fate of hundreds of thousands of e-cigarette products.

In September 2020, e-cigarette manufacturers were required to submit premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) to continue offering their products for retail sale. The following September, the FDA issued denial orders for nearly 1 million flavored e-cigarette e-liquid products, prompting many small business manufacturers — all required to have been on the market since 2016 — to switch from tobacco-derived nicotine to synthetic nicotine.

Lindsey Stroud is Director of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance’s Consumer Center. 

0
0
0
0
0