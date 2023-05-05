Homeownership is a vehicle for wealth accumulation, and everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve a prosperous life.

Santa Maria is renowned as the heart of agricultural production, yet it's troubling when the people who harvest and pick the region's soft, sweet, bright red berries are the same people who are deprived from accumulating their own wealth.

The housing crisis in California can be attributed to a lack of government intervention and bad local government leadership. A quick history overview, and we learn how federal government policies such as redlining and housing discrimination, have driven wealth inequality, as they discourage low-income people from investing or saving up for a home.

Jenifer Lopez Osorio is a legal studies and public policy student at University of California, Berkeley. 

