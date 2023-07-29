You’ve heard of John Wayne, Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Tex Ritter and other cowboy movie stars. But decades before them, an actor paved the way to fame in Westerns.

And a little lie made it possible. Here’s how it happened.

Like many ambitious young men, Max Aronson dreamed of hitting the big time in the Big Apple. He was from a Jewish family (both parents were European immigrants) and was raised in the South. New York beckoned, and in 1903, 23-year-old Max was working as a part-time model and a part-time newspaper seller.

Holy Cow! History is written by novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff J. Mark Powell. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com
0
0
0
0
0