Should Donald Trump's future be decided by judges and juries? Or by voters?

That's the larger question hovering over the spectacle that unfolded in a Manhattan courtroom, as Trump was arraigned on 34 felony charges stemming from his cover-up of a tawdry fling with an adult movie star, Stormy Daniels.

Trump is a proven failure as a president, and even a growing number of Republicans now agree he's completely unqualified to hold that job again. "I believe President Trump's character and conduct make him unfit for office," says Sen. Mitt Romney. "Let's stop carrying Donald Trump's baggage," adds former House speaker Paul Ryan. "He's not fit for the job, and if we nominate him again, we're guaranteed a loss."

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

