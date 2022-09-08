Personally, I've no use for what I call "greeting card holidays." Valentine's Day, Halloween, Father's Day, Mother's Day? Forget it. Actually, I'm leery of any red-letter day that people imagine gives them the right to tell you how to think and feel. A curmudgeon? Absolutely. I tell people I'm the happiest SOB I know, with the emphasis on SOB.

I'd make an exception for National Dog Day, which people all over social media celebrated last week. Actually, every day is Dog Day around our house. Even the day Aspen ate a brand-new pair of loafers I'd absent-mindedly left on the bedroom floor. Entirely my fault.

If it's edible, Aspen will eat it. A collie/Great Pyrenees mix, he's the sweetest-natured big dog I've ever owned and an honors graduate of the Arkansas Paws in Prison program. Not a day passes during our outing to the dog park that somebody doesn't tell Diane and me how beautiful he is. Children adore him; women too. He's the Brad Pitt of the park.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

