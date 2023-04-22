Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl was picking up his two younger brothers at their friend's house. But he made a mistake: He went to 115th Street in Kansas City instead of 115th Terrace. When Ralph knocked on the wrong door, 84-year-old Andrew Lester shouted, "Don't come around here" and shot him twice, once in the head.

Miraculously, Ralph Yarl survived.

Kaylin Gillis did not. The 20-year-old was riding in a car with three friends in upstate New York, looking for an unfamiliar address, when they drove into the wrong driveway. As they were turning around, 65-year-old Kevin Monahan stepped out of his house and fired at least two shots. One killed Kaylin.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

