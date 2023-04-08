Almost 100 years ago, the quest began to build an orchestra in Santa Maria. Local musicians would meet to play in house concerts.
Business leader Allan Hancock, himself a cellist, purchased the Santa Maria Valley Railroad and brought a member of his staff, William Edson Strobridge to Santa Maria.
Strobridge had connections with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Los Angeles and the L.A. Symphony Orchestra.
Musicians, organizational expertise, community interest, and Hancock’s music library - all these elements finally coalesced. The Community Orchestra of Santa Maria was born.
Today the orchestra is known as the Santa Maria Philharmonic - or the SM Phil - and we play on! In fact, not only does the SM Phil perform four Season Concerts annually, most often in church venues throughout the city, we also fill a critical gap in music education for youth throughout our valley.
Each year we eagerly load up our Music Van with musical instruments and visit local elementary schools.
Students get the opportunity to not only learn about classical music instruments through an engaging one-on-one interaction with professional musicians, but they also get the opportunity to play an instrument as well.
In addition, we provide children’s field trip concerts and family concert opportunities, often free of charge due to our generous donors. Just last month our concert Fly Me to the Moon, celebrating science, technology, imagination, and the arts; was presented to over 1,500 school children.
Our organization also holds youth showcase auditions and recitals designed to encourage and inspire children throughout the valley.
Suri Kim is a great example of how working with the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society has encouraged and inspired youth in our area. Suri is well known to audiences on the Central Coast for her expressive artistry on the piano.
Since the age of 9, Suri has participated regularly in Santa Maria Philharmonic Society events, including the annual Youth Showcase Recitals, the scholarship programs, and recently our piano Masterclass. Now in her early teens, Suri has been awarded many prizes in the Paderewski Festival Youth Competition and was just selected to travel to Poland this summer as part of their cultural exchange program.
Before Suri travels, you can catch her in her debut with the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra as a featured soloist Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major in our upcoming season concert; Elegance & Mastery, on April 29, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church.
The SM Phil has inspired musicians of all ages to pursue their own mastery of classical music. The SM Phil forefathers would be so proud of all the lives the organization has touched and continues to touch.
And your local hometown orchestra has no plans to slow down!
When the pandemic threatened live performances everywhere, the SM Phil persevered, and bounced back with gusto. Its dedication to the community remains as healthy as ever. This year the Santa Maria Philharmonic will continue with its subscription Season Concerts and youth/educational programming, as well as our Music at the Library and Rendezvous series of concerts.
Above all, the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society wants to remove barriers to the accessibility of classical music. Classical music is a treasured gift to humanity. Hans Christian Andersen famously said, "Where words fail, music speaks."
The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society is happy and honored to be a steadfast voice for the arts community of Santa Maria and surrounding areas.
Santa Maria Philharmonic Society staff.