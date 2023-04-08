Almost 100 years ago, the quest began to build an orchestra in Santa Maria. Local musicians would meet to play in house concerts.

Business leader Allan Hancock, himself a cellist, purchased the Santa Maria Valley Railroad and brought a member of his staff, William Edson Strobridge to Santa Maria.

Strobridge had connections with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Los Angeles and the L.A. Symphony Orchestra.

Santa Maria Philharmonic Society staff.

