Lee Rosenberg
Buy Now

Lee Rosenberg

In the Oct. 26 issue of this newspaper, Dan Walters pointed out the disastrous condition of education in this country.

As a candidate for the Santa Ynez High School board, I have done very deep research into this educational malaise.

There is no question about the precipitous falling scores in math and reading. Pandemic application techniques had some impact, but scores were dismal even before the COVID crisis, not only in reading and math, but other areas of learning which were trending down.

Lee Rosenberg is a Santa Ynez Valley resident and a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education.

0
0
0
0
0