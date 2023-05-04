This was all completely predictable. The government is facing a massive fiscal crisis because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a lethal combination of excessive ambition and extreme weakness.

He was so desperate to win the House's top job that he sold his soul to a group of hard right-wingers -- even fellow Republicans called them the "Taliban 20." One critical price he paid for their votes, after 15 fruitless ballots, was to promise a showdown over raising the debt ceiling: the limit on how much the government can borrow to pay its bills.

Now that moment of peril has arrived. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has announced that the government will run out of money sometime in June, perhaps as early as June 1. Yet House Republicans insist they will raise the debt ceiling only if President Biden agrees to sweeping budget cuts. They've passed a symbolic bill that would slash federal spending by an estimated $4.8 trillion over 10 years while also imposing stringent work requirements on recipients of government aid and eviscerating Biden initiatives such as combating climate change and canceling student debt.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

