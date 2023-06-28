June is National Candy Month, but the price of Snickers and Milky Ways bars remains stubbornly high thanks to the not-so-sweet U.S. sugar program.

As lawmakers again push for a new farm bill, they can eliminate this federal favoritism toward the sugar industry. But, if history is any guide, special interests will continue to feed at the trough.

The 2018 farm bill continued a troubling precedent, enabling Washington to hog nearly $1 trillion from taxpayers over a 10-year period to fund handouts to large agribusinesses. The New Deal-era sugar program has stubbornly persisted and kept sugar prices far higher than they needed to be, fueling inflation and contributing to the demise of the domestic candy industry. Congress must stop milking taxpayers and consumers and leave the sugar program out of the next farm bill.

Ross Marchand is a senior fellow at the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
