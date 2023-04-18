Thomas Elias

California has taken a beating lately, with (mostly Republican) governors of other states blasting many aspects of life here, not to mention the state’s biggest-name politicians.

They cite everything from weak public schools to an upcoming ban on gasoline-powered cars and high state income taxes as reasons to desert this state.

And yet … no state has recovered faster from the COVID-19 pandemic and its blows to employment, California unemployment having dropped in each of the last 11 months. Firefighters got the upper hand on last year’s ration of wildfires quicker than ever, too. And for the 12th straight year, California teams were in the Major League Baseball playoffs. Two teams, to be sure. Not to mention the fact that a California school, USC, seems to have adjusted faster and better than almost anyone else to the new financial scene in college football.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, "The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It" is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

0
0
0
0
0