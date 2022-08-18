In the past year, three major workplace discrimination lawsuits that include contract workers (also known as temps, vendors, contingent workers and contractors) have been thrust into the spotlight. Riot Games settled for $100 million in a class-action gender discrimination suit.

The State of California expanded its gender harassment lawsuit against Activision Blizzard to include contract workers who experienced sexual harassment, assault and discrimination. And a jury recently ordered Tesla to pay $137 million in damages to a Black contract worker who was subjected to intense racism and discrimination.

Despite these high-profile suits costing companies millions of dollars, the average contract worker remains unknown and unprotected from exploitation.

Gretchen Newsom is an advocate of workers for IBEW Local Union 569 and serves on the California Employment Training Panel.

 

 

