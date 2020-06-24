Tristan Strauss: Farming of the future: Cannabis and Santa Barbara County

I believe that an honest assessment of our industry stands up to all scrutiny. In fact, those of us who are members of CARP Growers have welcomed thousands of members of the public onto our farms. We value transparency and operate in good faith with all neighbors and regulators. Let this serve as an open invitation for anyone in the county to ask questions of farmers and contact us for an opportunity to come over visit and create a dialog.

My company is organized like any company built to scale. Cannabis is a big opportunity for Santa Barbara County and the future of our economy. The commodity we produce is distributed throughout the state, and the profits from those sales bring an entirely new revenue stream into our area’s economy. The county should be applauded for its foresight in pioneering an effective model to support cannabis in its agricultural portfolio.

Cannabis has been established in Carpinteria for nearly five years now, so there is already data we can analyze and objectively measure. Carpinteria is the only city in the county that saw a decline in its crime rate. There were fears that cannabis would cause a decline in home values and tourism, but recent data, shows exactly the opposite.