Donald Trump won the first debate of the 2024 presidential cycle Wednesday night, and it wasn’t even close.

What debate, you ask? Then you didn’t watch CNN’s broadcast from the leafy confines of St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. 

CNN touted the fact it gathered a roomful of potential GOP primary voters to help them make their choice in the 2024 race. Then the network proceeded to all but ignore them — only a half-dozen questions were taken from the crowd during the 90-minute event — and instead sent moderator Kaitlan Collins in swinging.

Michael Graham is Managing Editor at InsideSources.

