The usual races for Santa Maria Public Airport board of directors are down-ballot races which garner little public attention or concern. The current races for directors which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot are quite different. Local voters will be able to make their two most consequential choices in decades.

The 2nd and 4th District seats are held by long-time incumbents, one with over 20 years in office. I ask you to consider the status of airport passenger services here over the past 20 years.

Have the incumbent directors acted to improve services, or have they merely presided over years of decline to the present state in which passenger service is virtually absent?

Franziska Shepard is a Santa Maria resident.

