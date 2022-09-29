In his recent commentary Byron York sites staggering statistics regarding “illegal crossings”.
He writes, “On Monday … officials have encountered 2,150,639 immigrants on the U.S.-Mexico border so far this fiscal year …. And it does not include …nearly half a million … crossers known to border officials but not apprehended.”
He goes on to ask, “Isn’t the real problem the enormous numbers of people crossing into the United States? And how to reduce that number? And how to deal with those who do manage to sneak across to make sure that only the relatively small number who have legitimate claims are allowed to stay?”
York offers no solutions/answers to his profound questions, but, decides to attack President Joe Biden with political hyperbole proclaiming, “everything the Biden administration has done since Day One has been to increase the incentive for would-be migrants to illegally cross into the United States.
He further laments, “Arguing over how best to accommodate illegal crossers, rather than arguing over how best to return the vast majority of them back across the border, increases the incentive for those considering unlawful entry …”.
He concludes with, “ The current argument over the DeSantis flight does nothing to address what is happening on the U.S.-Mexico border.”
I agree there are an enormous number of people wanting to come to America, it has been that way for over 200 years. As to how to reduce that number, I believe we need to look at why they leave their home country.
Too many are running from oppression, loss of freedom, abuse, war zones, authoritarian rule, and extreme poverty looking for a better life. They do not need any more incentives from the Biden administration. It has been suggested to provide humanitarian aid to these countries and attempt help these people before they are forced to flee for their lives.
As for what to do with those “ who do manage to sneak across”, DeSantis’s stunt was an example of what not to do. The money he spent for the flight from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard could have been used to provide more judges, lawyers, housing, manpower, equipment, and technology for the purpose of processing all legal immigration and to curb illegal crossings.
I Googled “Immigration law 2022.” I discovered that according to the American Immigration Council Fact Sheet, Sept. 14, 2021 “How the United States Immigration System Works”, U.S. Immigration law is based on the following principles:
1. the reunification of families
2. admitting immigrants with skills that are valuable to the U.S. economy
I do not see how York’s arguments or the treatment of migrants by governors DeSantis, Abbot, or Ducey adhere to any of the above principles.
I propose another problem for York’s list. Cruely and inhumanely using any immigrant as a political pawn to “own the libs”, disparage and humiliate “sanctuary cities”, and garner votes.
Nelson Sagisi is a Santa Maria resident.