In his recent commentary Byron York sites staggering statistics regarding “illegal crossings”.

He writes, “On Monday … officials have encountered 2,150,639 immigrants on the U.S.-Mexico border so far this fiscal year …. And it does not include …nearly half a million … crossers known to border officials but not apprehended.”

He goes on to ask, “Isn’t the real problem the enormous numbers of people crossing into the United States? And how to reduce that number? And how to deal with those who do manage to sneak across to make sure that only the relatively small number who have legitimate claims are allowed to stay?”

Nelson Sagisi is a Santa Maria resident.

