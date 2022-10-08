U.S. Manufacturing Day is in October, and it inspires reflection on the many benefits we enjoy thanks to the manufacturing industry.
Manufacturers produce items we use every day – cell phones, laptops, coffee makers – as well as products that keep the economy moving, and moving ahead - cars, planes, engines, and turbines, spacecraft and robots.
According to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), manufacturers contribute $2.77T annually to the U.S. economy and employ 12.85 million workers. Local economies benefit from manufacturing’s economic impact - a $2.68 economic benefit is derived from every $1 spent in manufacturing.
Most manufacturing firms in the U.S. are small, says McKinsey & Company, with 88% having fewer than 50 employees and 74% 20 employees. However, 58% of manufacturing employees work for large firms of 500 or more.
McKinsey also points out that the manufacturing sector, while just over 10% of U.S. GDP and under 10% of direct employment, provides 20% of the nation’s capital investment, 35% of productivity growth, 70% of business R&D spending and 60% of exports.
Local economies, including the Santa Maria-Santa Barbara Metropolitan Statistical Area or MSA, benefit from resident manufacturers that sell products elsewhere, but keep profits local. U.S. manufacturing exports, says NAM, totaled nearly $1.2 trillion in 2020.
Manufacturing benefits could be even greater, but a disproportionate cost of federal regulation falls on manufacturers and especially on small manufacturers, according to NAM.
“Manufacturers pay $19,564 per employee on average to comply with federal regulations, or nearly double the $9,991 per employee costs borne by all firms as a whole. In addition, small manufacturers with fewer than 50 employees spend 2.5 times the amount of large manufacturers.”
Local and State and regulations and permitting obstacles only add to manufacturing challenges.
While firms and plants for manufacturing in the U.S. have fallen by about 25 percent since 1997 (McKinsey), the industry’s current 12.8 million workers is the highest since November 2008 (NAM).
This is important because of the many jobs and career pathways in manufacturing, and the sector’s employee benefits and head of household wages. Manufacturing provides entry-level jobs for those with no job experience to skilled technician to engineering and PhD positions.
According to NAM, in 2020, U.S. manufacturing employees earned $92,832 on average including pay and benefits, with 95 percent of manufacturing employees being eligible for health insurance benefits.
Despite industry benefits, there were 834,000 manufacturing job openings in July 2022, including some in our local Santa Maria-Santa Barbara Metropolitan Statistical Area, which employed over 12,000 people in 2021.
Some say long-held negative misperceptions about manufacturing, as well as lack of awareness of manufacturing’s high-tech transformation and career opportunities, account for challenges in attracting workers.
In a 10-year-old study by the Manufacturing Institute, half the respondents believed manufacturing jobs to be rewarding and interesting and careers to provide good income. One third believed manufacturing jobs were increasingly available and accessible. But still, only one of three parents would recommend a manufacturing career.
As anyone who has visited a manufacturing plant in the past 20 years, including those facilities in our area, could attest, today’s manufacturing plants are clean, bright, high-tech and buzzing with activity at every level of the skills continuum.
Those who enjoy working with their hands can find great jobs and careers in manufacturing, but so also can designers, engineers, information technology workers, and marketing, HR and management professionals.
Maybe this moment of reflection about manufacturing can lead to a local commitment to support local manufacturers by building awareness, streamlining any challenging local regulations, and sharing information about manufacturing’s many exciting career opportunities.
Victoria Conner is the Initiatives Director for EconAlliance.