The dust has settled on the midterm elections, and we are back to an era of divided government. Healthcare continues to take center stage as many Americans struggle to afford prescription drugs, and efforts to increase patients’ access, increase accessibility, and lower the cost of prescriptions remain unresolved.

The current environment is a ripe opportunity for policymakers to focus on addressing a policy problem that both parties agree denies choice and raises costs to patients. It is time to crack down on the behavior of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), hidden middlemen working on the behalf of insurers who have more say about which drugs you take and what they cost you than most patients realize.

These middlemen have developed complicated schemes to prevent patients from accessing the medicines their doctors recommend — including denying them the full benefit of any copay assistance vulnerable people rely on to afford their medications.

David Balto is a former policy director at the Federal Trade Commission and serves as the director of the Coalition to Protect Consumer Choice. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

