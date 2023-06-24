Lucille Ball was no stranger to pressure. She’d appeared on stage and in live radio broadcasts and performed hilarious stunts before movie and TV cameras with equal ease.

But nothing was like the pressure facing her on Friday evening, Sept. 11, 1953. Everything hinged on the response that would greet her from the 300 people waiting in the studio audience.

She found herself in countless zany predicaments over the years. But this one beat them all.

Holy Cow! History is written by novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff J. Mark Powell. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com
