When Donald Trump, the GOP’s presidential frontrunner, gave his first post-indictment interview, it was to Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

When Vivek Ramaswamy announced his candidacy earlier this year, it was on Tucker’s show.

And when Russia invaded Ukraine, support for arming Kyiv against Putin’s assault was the same among Republicans and Democrats. Then Carlson began speaking out against Ukraine and America’s support for the Zelensky government. “I don’t care what Putin does in Ukraine,” Carlson said.

Michael Graham is the managing editor at InsideSources.com.

