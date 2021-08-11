I'm sure that you have met a lot of interesting people on your journey in life. Being a pastor, I have had more than my share - and very often they asked me interesting questions.
Some years back I had a little boy, about eight years old, come to my front door and he asked me the question, "How do you know there is a God?" I had a wonderful time with that boy and his question.
Another time at a funeral celebration a man told me he was always filled with questions. He told me sometimes they were quirky and odd. How about this one, "Where does the wind go when it stops blowing?"
We laughed together and I said to him, "Jesus said the wind blows where it will - you don't know where it comes from or where it is going." But without the wind there would be no fluffy clouds dancing across our skies. Without the wind to push the storm in our direction, we would have no rain. Without the wind to blow against the sails of a sailboat it wouldn't get anywhere. It would remain in the doldrums.
But his questions provoked questions in my own mind. "Where would love go if it stopped giving?" Then I began to ask myself, "What would happen if nobody loved anymore?" "What would happen if loved died?"
If we think our world can be cold and hard and cruel now - what would happen - if? We wouldn't be inspired by little children selling lemonade on the corner to fund a cause that has touched their hearts. Mother Teresa would appear to be a mad woman! We wouldn't be moved by the sacrifice of a wife or a husband standing strong next to their spouse who are going through Alzheimer's or ALS or cancer.
We wouldn't see adults growing old with a sense of caring in their souls. If nobody loved anymore what would happen? Joy, and wonder, and hope would leave this world. What a tragedy that would be.
It's sad to say, but we are moving in that direction. There is too much hate and violence infecting our society. A pandemic of the worst kind, if you will. We are supposed to love and care for each other. We are supposed to encourage and lift each other up - not tear each other apart.
Back in the early 1950s my wife and I went to New York City. While we were there we were fortunate to see the musical "South Pacific." A song from that musical still haunts me today. The song is, "You've Got To Be Carefully Taught." Let me run a few of the verses before you.
"You've got to be taught to hate and fear
You've got to be taught from year to year
It's got to be drummed in your dear little ear
You've got to be carefully taught."
And the last verse:
"You've got to be taught before it's too late
Before you are six or seven or eight
To hate all the people your relatives hate
You've got to be carefully taught."
Does that ring a bell in contemporary society? It does to me. But I have a novel idea. How about teaching classes about love and kindness in our schools and universities? We give lip service to love - but the understanding is shallow.
Our children need to be inspired by the example that others in our society have set for us. They need to know that love binds people together and hate fractures relationships. I am so thankful for all the good people out there who are trying to make a difference. May God bless your efforts.
There's an old story about three African elders visiting the West. The visitors were asked, "How can you tell when night ends and the day begins?"
The first man responded, "When I can distinguish the olive trees from the fig trees, I know night is over and the day has begun." The second answered, "When I can see the forms of the animals across the Serengeti, I know that the darkness is leaving and light of day is arriving." The third visitor took an entirely different tack, "When we see a Black woman and a White woman and call them both 'sister,' when we see a poor man and a rich man and call them 'brother,' then the darkness of night is lifted and the light of day has come."
And finally, the Bible has some intriguing thoughts.
"What does the Lord require of you, but to do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with your God."
"Love one another as I have loved you."
That's a good starting place.