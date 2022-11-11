Over the many years writing this column, I’ve listened to thousands of reader’s complaints about customer service, believing they had not received what they had paid for.

Most were acting in good faith, honestly feeling they were poorly treated. Some were mistaken, but no one, not a soul ever said, in so many words, as “Rudy” did – in emails and over the phone -“The company has refused to pay me what I want, and so, Mr. Beaver, I want you to help me extort money from them.”

Describing himself as a “brilliantly talented DJ,” the effort to enlist me into his criminal conspiracy to commit extortion - a felony in all 50 states - began with an email describing a tale of bitter disappointment over the way his steak was cooked at an upscale restaurant in Newport News, Virginia.

