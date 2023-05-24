Recently, the NAACP issued what it calls a "formal travel advisory" to warn Black Americans against visiting Florida. "Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals," the group said. "Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

Just in case anyone missed the point, NAACP President Derrick Johnson added: "Under the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our nation was founded upon."

And then Leon Russell, chair of the NAACP's board of directors, added: "Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida have engaged in a blatant war against principles of diversity and inclusion and rejected our shared identities to appeal to a dangerous, extremist minority."

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

