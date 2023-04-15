The United States Constitution and all the state constitutions establish legislatures and give those legislatures the authority to set their own rules. The constitutions also give lawmakers the authority to punish members for violating those rules.

Rules make a legislature run, which is why party leaders always stack their rules committees with lawmakers sure to side with their party on any heated dispute. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for example, was widely regarded as a master of using the rules to further her party's ends.

To see how she did it, look to January 2021, at the beginning of her last term as speaker, when Pelosi introduced a series of rules "reforms" that severely limited the rights of the minority — Republicans — to offer amendments to bills.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

