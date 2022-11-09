If there were anything remotely conservative about people calling themselves "conservative Republicans," they'd be horrified by the near-fatal attack upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, and calling for strict law enforcement.

Instead, they're making stupid jokes and endorsing conspiracy theories to minimize the terrible reality of what happened -- seemingly secure in the knowledge that the bully-boys and would-be assassins are pretty much all on their side. Yes, there are crackpots on each end of the political spectrum, but actual assaults come largely from the MAGA right.

Famous big-game hunter Donald Trump Jr. -- mighty slayer of captive elephants at a game farm in Zimbabwe -- posted a photo of a pair of undershorts and a hammer on Instagram. "Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready," the caption read. Devastating wit, right? No word yet from Trump Sr., whose views on roughing up political rivals are well-known. He once suggested "Second Amendment people" deal with Hillary Clinton.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

