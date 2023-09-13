Soon after Labor Day, we get to greet our favorite season. Yes, after putting away our summer whites and shopping for school supplies, we prepare ourselves for fall, which 41 percent of Americans say they love most, followed by spring and summer, which tie at 24 percent. It’s pretty predictable that winter would finish last.

Fall officially starts the same day as the autumnal equinox, defined as the day the sun crosses the celestial equator in the Northern Hemisphere. This will occur on Sept. 23 this year, but it has sometimes been on Sept. 22. In a rare moment more than 1,000 years ago, fall started on Sept. 21.

There are many reasons people give for fall being their favorite season. The top three reasons are the beautiful foliage, the temperate weather that begins with a morning crispness, and the advent of Thanksgiving.

Jill Ebstein is the author of "Alfred's Journey to Be Liked," and editor of the “At My Pace” book series. She founded Sized Right Marketing, a Newton, Mass. consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.
