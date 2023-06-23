Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

In the 27 years of the California Chamber of Commerce’s “job killer” project, it has followed a fairly predictable pattern.

The chamber would annually designate several dozen legislative bills that business and employer groups considered to be particularly onerous – usually the highest priority measures of labor unions, environmental groups, consumer advocates and personal injury attorneys.

One-by-one, most of the targeted bills would fall by the wayside and only a few, if any, would reach the governor’s desk and be signed into law. Overall, the chamber and its allied business groups have achieved about a 90% kill ratio.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

