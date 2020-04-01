Editorial Cartoon: Baking Bread
The thing about sheltering in place for days is that you get to spend some quality time with only your mind to keep you occupied and/or amused.
OUR VIEW How quick are you to adapt to sudden change? Judging from what’s been happening over the past few days, we all need to react with speed and precision.
OUR VIEW This is a difficult time for everyone. And it’s a difficult time for us. Our news-gathering and presentation teams are working almost around the clock. We have a terrific staff, and they are doing a top-notch job of bringing you the latest news on the virus and other important matters, local, state, national and international.
OUR VIEW Finally, an opportunity to express our opinion on something other than the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, we are just shifting from one disaster to another.
OUR VIEW The following has to be, hands-down, our favorite headline from a week of bad news dominated by the global pandemic: “Don't be a jerk during the coronavirus pandemic: Stop hoarding and keep your distance.”