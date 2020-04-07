Editorial Cartoon: CDC Recommendation

OUR VIEW The lowering of mileage standards has divided the auto industry. Ford, BMW, Honda and Volkswagen are aligning themselves with California’s tougher rules, and have agreed to make vehicles that meet the higher Obama standards. Most other automakers say the Obama standards were enacted too hastily and will be impossible to meet, in large part because U.S. consumers have shifted away from more fuel-efficient cars to SUVs and trucks. Tell us what you think.