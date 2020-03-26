Related to this story
OUR VIEW How quick are you to adapt to sudden change? Judging from what’s been happening over the past few days, we all need to react with speed and precision.
OUR VIEW The following has to be, hands-down, our favorite headline from a week of bad news dominated by the global pandemic: “Don't be a jerk during the coronavirus pandemic: Stop hoarding and keep your distance.”
OUR VIEW Programs such as SNAP have been proven to reduce poverty, adverse birth outcomes, and improve children's health — all of which contribute in a very significant way to supporting the nation’s economic health.
OUR VIEW It seems likely this virus will make us reconsider a lot of things. Perhaps this is also a good time to look at some things a pandemic might teach us.
As life seems to be hurling highly-infectious raspberries at us, this is a good time to stop and smell the roses.