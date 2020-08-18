Editorial Cartoon: D2020

GUEST COMMENTARY Together, readers and newspapers can save local journalism by telling representatives in Sacramento that we strongly support Rubio’s AB 323. Passing it will bolster local news outlets by granting greater access to state advertising and more time to adjust to independent contractor laws.
GUEST EDITORIAL: The resignations of California's top public health officials are troubling. Are the right people stepping down? Perhaps a bigger shakeup of Newsom's administration is necessary to get California's pandemic response under control as the death toll climbs toward 11,000 and beyond.