Editorial Cartoon: Fireworks

Editorial Cartoon: Fireworks

Editorial Cartoon: Fireworks
Our View: Keeping calm in a calamity
Our View: Keeping calm in a calamity

OUR VIEW Santa Maria police wisely chose to stand by during the brief episode of violence. It was definitely a matter of laws being broken and property being destroyed or stolen, but a full-on rush by police could have escalated the situation far beyond what eventually happened.

Guest Commentary: Trump, masks, redemption
Guest Commentary: Trump, masks, redemption

Guest Commentary: Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3+ years he's served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American institutions, encouraging white supremacy, locking up immigrant children, asking a foreign government to interfere with an American election, lying 5 million times. And those are just a few things off the top of my head.

