editor's pick Editorial Cartoon: ID? Jan 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Opinion Commentary Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Inauguration Jan 20, 2021 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Shut it down Jan 23, 2021 Editorial Guest Commentary: If your doctor or nurse was educated in 2020, you’ll be in good hands Jan 24, 2021 Guest Commentary - Students in the health professions in 2020 are getting to see first-hand the intricacies of how health care systems work. Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Brady Jan 24, 2021 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: What day is it? Jan 22, 2021 Editorial Sunday Doonesbury Jan 24, 2021 Editorial Guest Editorial: 'A new day in America' Jan 22, 2021 Guest Editorial - Joe Biden’s ability to tamp down the lingering tensions and cultivate unity will depend on his ability to deliver on this line of his speech: “I will fight just as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did.” Editorial Editorial Cartoon: What next? Jan 21, 2021