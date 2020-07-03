Editorial Cartoon: Mascots
EDITORIAL Indeed, instead of pulling back on testing, the nation needs to double down on it. This is how we beat the "invisible enemy," of which the president speaks. Not by covering our eyes and pretending it isn't there.
OUR VIEW Being a politician these days is like being a bull rider on the rodeo circuit. There are lots of highs and lows, and ultimately a few bumps and bruises.
OUR VIEW Santa Maria police wisely chose to stand by during the brief episode of violence. It was definitely a matter of laws being broken and property being destroyed or stolen, but a full-on rush by police could have escalated the situation far beyond what eventually happened.
OUR VIEW Year in and year out for the past three-quarters of a century — plus a couple of years — the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo has been one of this region’s premier events.