Editorial Cartoon: Muffled cough

Editorial Cartoon: Muffled cough

Editorial Cartoon: Muffled cough
Our View: The sure things in our lives
Our View: The sure things in our lives

OUR VIEW When it comes to local tax issues, we whole-heartedly support the position Lompoc voters took in agreeing to tax themselves — and shoppers who visit Lompoc stores — with a little extra levy on products and services sold in the city.

Our View: Solving problems together
Our View: Solving problems together

OUR VIEW County Fire Marshal Rob Hazard, one of the panelists in Los Olivos last week, said while the increasing wildfire threat has made recent headlines, people in the firefighting profession were noticing the big changes more than a decade ago.

Our View: Reaching behind the headlines
Our View: Reaching behind the headlines

OUR VIEW 

In our Friday editorial we cautioned readers about “emotional contagion,” which in real language might be more accurately stated as — don’t freak out. Fear is the real enemy, as it is in most every panic-driven situation. And the more you know about the root cause of almost any panic, the better equipped you will be to avoid critical mistakes, which in the case of the coronavirus is doing dumb things that ignore the potential risks. That is exactly why the media is focusing on the virus. It’s not to sell newspapers or promote TV advertising revenue. It’s just us doing our jobs to deliver the latest and most accurate information about what’s happening all around us, and how the experts are handling a crisis situation. As is true for most news media in this country, our mission is to present information and facts, so readers can make smart decisions. That has been this newspaper’s obligation and goal for generations.

