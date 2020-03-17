Editorial Cartoon: Muffled cough

OUR VIEW

In our Friday editorial we cautioned readers about “emotional contagion,” which in real language might be more accurately stated as — don’t freak out. Fear is the real enemy, as it is in most every panic-driven situation. And the more you know about the root cause of almost any panic, the better equipped you will be to avoid critical mistakes, which in the case of the coronavirus is doing dumb things that ignore the potential risks. That is exactly why the media is focusing on the virus. It’s not to sell newspapers or promote TV advertising revenue. It’s just us doing our jobs to deliver the latest and most accurate information about what’s happening all around us, and how the experts are handling a crisis situation. As is true for most news media in this country, our mission is to present information and facts, so readers can make smart decisions. That has been this newspaper’s obligation and goal for generations.