Editorial Cartoon: NFL

OUR VIEW We’ve been giving readers a steady flow of up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 developments, including some compelling, emotional stories about survival and neighbors helping neighbors. We have been an integral part of the coming-together of this community.

Now, we will do what we’ve been doing at the end of every rainy season, keeping readers informed about wildfire conditions, and how-tos for getting your property prepared in case a big wildfire comes calling.