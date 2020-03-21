Related to this story

Our View: Pulling in the same direction
Editorial

OUR VIEW The following has to be, hands-down, our favorite headline from a week of bad news dominated by the global pandemic: “Don't be a jerk during the coronavirus pandemic: Stop hoarding and keep your distance.”

OUR VIEW: The food factor in economy
Editorial

OUR VIEW Programs such as SNAP have been proven to reduce poverty, adverse birth outcomes, and improve children's health — all of which contribute in a very significant way to supporting the nation’s economic health.

Our View: Solving problems together
Editorial

OUR VIEW County Fire Marshal Rob Hazard, one of the panelists in Los Olivos last week, said while the increasing wildfire threat has made recent headlines, people in the firefighting profession were noticing the big changes more than a decade ago.

Our View: The sure things in our lives
Editorial

OUR VIEW When it comes to local tax issues, we whole-heartedly support the position Lompoc voters took in agreeing to tax themselves — and shoppers who visit Lompoc stores — with a little extra levy on products and services sold in the city.